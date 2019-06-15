Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Slugs 12th homer
Chavis went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Orioles.
Chavis put together an impressive day at the dish, driving home a run in the fourth inning on a single to left center, and then launching a two-run homer in the fifth to extend Boston's lead to nine. The 23-year-old continues to have a solid rookie campaign, and he's now slashing .253/.341/.478 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI over 50 contests.
