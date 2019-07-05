Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Slugs 15th homer

Chavis went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Chavis turned a 6-4 deficit into a one-run lead with one swing of the bat in the sixth inning, crushing a 391-foot homer to left field. Though his high strikeout numbers (94 in 257 at-bats) are cause for concern, Chavis has nonetheless enjoyed a strong start to his rookie season, slashing .265/.335/.479 with 15 home runs and 47 runs batted in.

More News
Our Latest Stories