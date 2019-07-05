Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Slugs 15th homer
Chavis went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's victory over the Blue Jays.
Chavis turned a 6-4 deficit into a one-run lead with one swing of the bat in the sixth inning, crushing a 391-foot homer to left field. Though his high strikeout numbers (94 in 257 at-bats) are cause for concern, Chavis has nonetheless enjoyed a strong start to his rookie season, slashing .265/.335/.479 with 15 home runs and 47 runs batted in.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...