Chavis went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Orioles.
Seeing his first action since his promotion Friday, Chavis took Zac Lowther deep in the second inning for his first homer of the year. Chavis has slugged 24 home runs over 138 games during his MLB career, but he's also struck out 179 times including two whiffs Saturday, making him a volatile fantasy option while he's on the Red Sox roster.
