Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Slugs second homer
Chavis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Chavis sent a ball over the wall in left during the second inning to give the Red Sox an early 2-0 lead. His power numbers have been impressive early on, as he's already launched two homers in his first six contests since joining the big-league club (18 at-bats).
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Hits first career home run•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Hitting seventh in first start•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Not starting again•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Joining Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Getting starts at second•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Goes yard in opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...