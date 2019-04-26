Chavis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Chavis sent a ball over the wall in left during the second inning to give the Red Sox an early 2-0 lead. His power numbers have been impressive early on, as he's already launched two homers in his first six contests since joining the big-league club (18 at-bats).

