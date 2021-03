Chavis started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's spring game against the Twins.

Chavis also played third base during the game, showing off the versatility that could be of value to fantasy teams, but he does not have a roster spot locked up entering spring training. He's never adjusted to a league that caught up to him during the summer of 2019. Contact remains the primary issue and pitchers discovered he's tempted by high heat.