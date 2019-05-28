Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Starts at first base

Chavis started at first base Monday with Mitch Moreland (knee) unavailable. He went 2-for-3 with a walk and was hit by a pitch in a 12-5 win over the Indians.

Chavis has been the regular second baseman while Dustin Pedroia (knee), Brock Holt (shoulder) and Eduardo Nunez (back) all served time on the injured list. Both Holt and Nunez are back, but Chavis has done enough that manager Alex Cora wants to keep his bat in the lineup. He's played first base and third base in the minors, but may end up being the primary second baseman.