Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Starts both ends of doubleheader
Chavis served as the first baseman for both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays. He went 2-for-4 in the opener then 1-for-3 with two RBI in the nightcap.
The scuffling Chavis started both games after Boston placed Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) on the injured list Saturday. He entered the day hitting .100 (3-for-30) over the past eight games. Sam Travis is also around to play first base until Moreland and/or Steve Pearce (back) return.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Enters game for Moreland•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Day off Friday•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Earns rookie honors for May•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Delivers two hits in win•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Will be primary first baseman•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Enters for injured Pearce•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...