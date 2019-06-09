Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Starts both ends of doubleheader

Chavis served as the first baseman for both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays. He went 2-for-4 in the opener then 1-for-3 with two RBI in the nightcap.

The scuffling Chavis started both games after Boston placed Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) on the injured list Saturday. He entered the day hitting .100 (3-for-30) over the past eight games. Sam Travis is also around to play first base until Moreland and/or Steve Pearce (back) return.