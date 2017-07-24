Chavis went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored for Double-A Portland on Sunday.

Chavis' numbers for Portland have predictably dropped some against more advanced pitchers after a standout first half at High-A Salem, but it's nothing to be too concerned about. He's still hitting .264/.292/.491 with six home runs and 15 RBI over 29 games for the Sea Dogs. The third baseman's breakout 2017 season has reestablished him as a legitimate MLB prospect, but where he fits with the Red Sox is unclear because he plays the same position as Boston's top prospect, Rafael Devers, who will be promoted to the majors Monday. Chavis could be used as a trade chip for some bullpen help, a move that could provide him a clearer path to the majors.