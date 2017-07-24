Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Still hitting after promotion
Chavis went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored for Double-A Portland on Sunday.
Chavis' numbers for Portland have predictably dropped some against more advanced pitchers after a standout first half at High-A Salem, but it's nothing to be too concerned about. He's still hitting .264/.292/.491 with six home runs and 15 RBI over 29 games for the Sea Dogs. The third baseman's breakout 2017 season has reestablished him as a legitimate MLB prospect, but where he fits with the Red Sox is unclear because he plays the same position as Boston's top prospect, Rafael Devers, who will be promoted to the majors Monday. Chavis could be used as a trade chip for some bullpen help, a move that could provide him a clearer path to the majors.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Looking at summer in Maine•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Leads Carolina League in home runs•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Hits two more bombs Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Four HR in last two games•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Hits 7-day disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Promoted to High-A•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...