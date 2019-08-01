Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Swats 17th homer

Chavis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Rays.

The rookie went yard for only the second time since the All-Star break. Chavis is now slashing .263/.333/.463 on the year with 17 homers and 56 RBI through 84 games, and he should continue splitting time on the right side of the infield with Mitch Moreland and Brock Holt as long as Chavis can avoid a significant slump.

More News
Our Latest Stories