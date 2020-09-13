Chavis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

The third-inning blast was his third homer of the year, while the steal was also his third of the season -- in fact, Boston ran wild on the basepaths in this one, going 6-for-6 on SB attempts against the battery of Tyler Glasnow and Michael Perez. Through 31 games, Chavis is slashing .229/.274/.371 as he continues to fill a utility role for the Red Sox, splitting time between first base, second base and now left field.