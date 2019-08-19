Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Takes grounders

Chavis (shoulder) was spotted fielding grounders during a pregame workout Sunday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

It's a good sign that Chavis was able to resume light baseball activities less than a week after landing on the 10-day injured list, but his ability to swing a bat without any discomfort will be the real test for his health. Chavis is eligible to return from the IL during the Red Sox's weekend series in San Diego this weekend, but he'll need to ramp up the intensity of his workouts in the next few days to guarantee his availability.

