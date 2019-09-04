Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Team hopes for weekend return

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is targeting a weekend return for Chavis (shoulder/side), Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Chavis appeared to be getting over a shoulder injury when he experienced discomfort in his side over the weekend. "We're trying to shoot for the weekend," Cora said. "I think he feels better. I talked to (head trainer) Brad (Pearson) a little bit. It's a shame because he was swinging the bat well. He made some adjustments and he was feeling a lot better with his shoulder. But this happened. But hopefully the next few days he'll start hitting soft toss and hitting off the tee. Start his progression. By the end of the week, the goal is for him to be OK." The 24-year-old Chavis is batting just .221 since the All-Star break.