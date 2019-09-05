Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Unlikely to return this season

Chavis (shoulder/oblique) suffered a setback and is unlikely to return this season, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Chavis, who has been sidelined since mid-August with a sprained shoulder, was originally hoping to rejoin the Red Sox over the weekend before suffering a right oblique injury. With less than a month left in the season, manager Alex Cora didn't sound optimistic about the rookie's chances of returning this season. "We're running out of time," said the skipper, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Look for Brock Holt and Marco Hernandez to continue filling in at the keystone for the Red Sox down the stretch.