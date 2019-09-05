Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Unlikely to return this season
Chavis (shoulder/oblique) suffered a setback and is unlikely to return this season, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Chavis, who has been sidelined since mid-August with a sprained shoulder, was originally hoping to rejoin the Red Sox over the weekend before suffering a right oblique injury. With less than a month left in the season, manager Alex Cora didn't sound optimistic about the rookie's chances of returning this season. "We're running out of time," said the skipper, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Look for Brock Holt and Marco Hernandez to continue filling in at the keystone for the Red Sox down the stretch.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Team hopes for weekend return•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Done with rehab but remains out•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Set to be evaluated Monday•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Scratched with side soreness•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Homers in rehab game•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Needs more rehab time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...