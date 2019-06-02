Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Will be primary first baseman

Chavis will be the primary starter at first base while Mitch Moreland (back) and Steve Pearce (back) are on the injured list, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Chavis made his eighth start at first base Saturday, going 0-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Yankees. After a hot start to his big-league career, Chavis is batting just .207 with a .628 OPS over his last 23 games.