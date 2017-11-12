Chavis got experience during Fall Instructional camp and the Arizona Fall League at first base, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Chavis restored his prospect luster in 2017 when he bashed 31 home runs and posted a .910 OPS in stops at High-A Salem and Double-A Portland. A former shortstop that transitioned to third base a couple of seasons ago is blocked at that position in Boston by Rafael Devers. As such, the organization is preparing Chavis for first base. He's not expected to reach MLB in 2018, but he's certain to reach Triple-A Pawtucket, if not start the season there.