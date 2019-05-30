Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Will remain in lineup
Chavis started at first base for a second straight game Wednesday and will remain a regular in the lineup, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports. "We'll find at-bats for (Chavis), somehow, somewhere," manager Alex Cora said.
Chavis, who had been the regular second baseman for the last month, moved to first base the last two games with Mitch Moreland (back) unavailable and landing on the injured list Wednesday. The recently activated Brock Holt started at second base for the second straight contest. While Cora finds opportunities for both Holt and Eduardo Nunez, Chavis should be a fixture in the everyday lineup. He'll receive the bulk of at-bats at first base over Steve Pearce and can move back to second when Pearce is in the lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.