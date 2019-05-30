Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Will remain in lineup

Chavis started at first base for a second straight game Wednesday and will remain a regular in the lineup, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports. "We'll find at-bats for (Chavis), somehow, somewhere," manager Alex Cora said.

Chavis, who had been the regular second baseman for the last month, moved to first base the last two games with Mitch Moreland (back) unavailable and landing on the injured list Wednesday. The recently activated Brock Holt started at second base for the second straight contest. While Cora finds opportunities for both Holt and Eduardo Nunez, Chavis should be a fixture in the everyday lineup. He'll receive the bulk of at-bats at first base over Steve Pearce and can move back to second when Pearce is in the lineup.