The Red Sox scratched Chavis from their lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles due to back tightness, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The injury is likely only a minor concern for Chavis, but he'll still need to move past the back issue quickly if he hopes to build his case for playing time early on during the campaign. With Boston adding Enrique Hernandez, Marwin Gonzalez, Hunter Renfroe and Franchy Cordero during the offseason, Chavis could have to settle for a bench role to begin 2021 following a disappointing 2020 campaign in which he posted a .636 OPS while striking out in 31.6 percent of his 158 plate appearances.