Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Working back from oblique injury
Chavis (oblique) took grounders and a few dry swings Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Chavis is working his way back from an oblique injury suffered in late February and is out indefinitely. He's now at least back on the field but has yet to take proper batting practice so is still a ways away from returning to game action.
