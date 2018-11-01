Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Works at second base
Chavis has been taking ground balls at second base and could receive some reps in left field in order to provide defensive versatility within the Red Sox's system moving forward, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
This shouldn't come as any surprise considering Chavis is basically blocked at third base by Rafael Devers in the big leagues. The top prospect spent some time at first base in the Arizona Fall League last year and should benefit from gaining more experience at different positions this winter. Unfortunately, he missed 80 games this season due to a suspension following a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, which took him out of the running for a potential big-league promotion in September.
