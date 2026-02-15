Tolle plans to mix in more secondary offerings so that hitters don't sit on his fastball, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Tolle's 96.7 mph fastball had a perceived speed of 98.7 due to extension and ride. It can be a weapon for the young left-hander, but opponents were able to hit the pitch in 2025, going 13-for-46 (.283) against it with a .565 slugging percentage. That's likely due to Tolle's heavy reliance on the offering, which he threw 64.1 percent of the time. "So having something (else) that I could throw for strikes, it's gonna have some velo difference and get guys just a little bit behind on the fastball," he said. Tolle feels his changeup, which he threw just 6.9 percent of the time, can be featured more often in 2026. There's a good chance he'll be given the opportunity to mix in his secondary offerings at Triple-A Worcester, but Tolle will compete for the fifth spot in the rotation with Kutter Crawford, Connelly Early, Johan Oviedo and Patrick Sandoval.