Tolle allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two over two innings in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.

The plan was for Tolle to make an abbreviated start -- one time through the order -- after he threw three troubled innings (77 pitches) in his previous start Friday. Working on four days rest. Tolle was touched for a home run in both innings, and the rookie has allowed four long balls in his last five innings. Teams appear to be sitting on Tolle's fastball, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. He's thrown fastballs 55.7 percent of the time and cutters (a fastball variant) 24.7 percent of the time.