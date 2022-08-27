Hill (6-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing zero runs on three hits and one walk over seven innings in a 5-1 win over the Rays. He struck out 11.

Hill did not allow an extra-base hit in his outstanding performance against the Rays. The lefty has had a tough stretch following his return from a knee injury, recording a 7.50 ERA and allowing 16 hits over 12 innings in the three starts prior to this contest. The 42-year-old veteran currently has his highest ERA (4.32) since 2013 when he recorded a 6.28 ERA in 38.2 innings as a reliever.