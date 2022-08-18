Hill (5-5) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and zero walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out four.

Hill surrendered a two-run homer to outfielder Bryan Reynolds with nobody out in the first inning. The 42-year-old veteran has been vastly better on the road with a 3.44 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 52.1 innings compared to a 6.82 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP in 30.1 innings at home. The lefty has not been built for longevity this season as he has pitched five innings or more just eight times in 18 starts.

