Hill (4-4) earned the victory Sunday in Cleveland, striking out five in six innings while allowing a run on five hits and four walks.

Despite allowing nine baserunners, Hill limited the damage thanks to three double-plays. The lone run against him came in his final frame in the form of a run-scoring groundout. In what is likely his last appearance of June, the lefty ended the month going 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 26:8 K:BB in 27 innings over five starts. The 42-year-old's next start will likely be next weekend against the team that drafted him in 2002, the Chicago Cubs.