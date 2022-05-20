Hill allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two and walking one across two innings Thursday against Seattle. He did not factor into the decision.

Hill began his outing with little incident, though he surrendered a three-run home run in the second inning to sour his outing. He was pulled after 56 pitches for his shortest start of the season, though he had worked at least five innings in each of his last two appearances. The outing inflated Hill's ERA to 3.90 on the camapign, and he has also maintained a 23:8 K:BB across 30 frames.