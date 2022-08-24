Hill is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Rays at Fenway Park, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Manager Alex Cora had previously suggested that Hill could piggyback Brayan Bello in the latter's start Wednesday against the Blue Jays, but Hill may only be available in relief in an emergency now that he's been confirmed to make his next start this weekend. When he takes the mound Saturday, Hill will be pitching on nine days' rest after having made his previous start Aug. 17 in Pittsburgh.