Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Refsnyder is dealing with right knee soreness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Cora noted that he didn't think the injury was serious, but Refsnyder hasn't been in the Red Sox lineup for two consecutive games, though it's unclear if that's due to the injury. Still, with Wilyer Abreu (ankle) expected to rejoin the active roster Saturday and Masataka Yoshida healthy, Refsnyder isn't expected to be a regular in the Boston order.