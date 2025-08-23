Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday of Refsnyder (oblique) and Wilyer Abreu (calf), "It feels like they're gonna be back with us next week," Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.

Refsnyder was able to run sprints Friday -- a good sign that his strained left oblique has improved. The veteran outfielder last played in a game Aug. 13, though he wasn't placed on the IL until Aug. 18 (retroactive to Aug. 15). It's not clear if Refsnyder will be ready to return immediately when eligible Monday, but it sounds like his activation will be in the not-too-distant future.