Refsnyder has been diagnosed with a fractured left pinky toe, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Refsnyder suffered the injury on a hit by pitch during Grapefruit League play Tuesday. It's not clear how long he might be sidelined, but a stint on the injured list seems likely. If there's a silver lining, Refsnyder's absence could make it easier for the Red Sox to carry Ceddanne Rafaela on the Opening Day roster.