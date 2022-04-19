The Red Sox selected Refsnyder's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

Refsnyder will give Boston another utility option off the bench after Jonathan Arauz was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list in a corresponding move. Though he's primarily played center field at Triple-A this season, Refsnyder possesses ample experience at second base, where Arauz had made all three of his starts for Boston in 2022.

