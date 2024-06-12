Refsnyder will start in right field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Refsnyder will pick up his eighth consecutive start Wednesday, but his run of regular playing time could come to an abrupt end in the coming days. In addition to bringing back Masataka Yoshida from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, the Red Sox returned another key regular to the lineup in Tyler O'Neill (knee), who will serve as Boston's designated hitter Wednesday following a three-game absence. Assuming O'Neill is cleared to play the corner outfield in the near future, Refsnyder could soon be relegated to a short-side platoon role. Wilyer Abreu (ankle) is also close to a return from the 10-day IL to further muddle Refsnyder's path to seeing steady at-bats versus right-handed pitching.