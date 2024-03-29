Share Video

The Red Sox placed Refsnyder (toe) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Refsnyder is likely to miss most or all of the first month of the season while he recovers from a fractured left pinkie toe. According to MLB.com, Refsnyder isn't being shut down from activity entirely while he recovers from the injury, as he's been able to play catch and take batting practice in recent days.

