Refsnyder went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

Refsnyder doubled off Grayson Rodriguez in the first inning before scoring on a Rafael Devers' base hit. He'd then cap the scoring in the ninth with a two-run, 419-foot homer off Keegan Akin to push Boston's lead to 8-3. It's just the second long ball of the year for Refsnyder, his first since April 19, though he's been swinging the bat well of late, going 11-for-29 (.379) in his last 10 contests. Overall, Refsnyder's slashing an impressive .347/.437/.547 with 13 RBI, 11 runs scored and a steal through 28 games in a utility role with the Red Sox this season.