Refsnyder (toe) could begin a rehab assignment next week, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Boston manager Alex Cora said Refsnyder is ramping up back at camp in Fort Myers. Both Refsnyder and Vaughn Grissom (groin) are on similar paths and will join teammates at Fenway Park next Tuesday for the home opener against the Orioles. The hope is both can begin games shortly after that.