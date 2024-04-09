Refsnyder (toe) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Refsnyder is nearly a month removed from suffering a fractured left pinky toe and is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. Given that he's missed a good amount of time, he presumably will require a handful of rehab contests before being activated. Once he returns, Refsnyder should see regular starts versus left-handed pitching.