The Red Sox are expected to reinstated Refsnyder (oblique) from the injured list Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Refsnyder has been sidelined since mid-August with a strained left oblique, but he's in line to return to the active roster after spending slightly more than the minimum 10 days on the IL. He'll presumably reclaim his role as a short-side platoon player at DH or in the outfield upon returning, and he'll take the place of Nathaniel Lowe (paternity) on the active roster.