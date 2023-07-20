Refsnyder started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Refsnyder got the start against a left-hander, against whom he entered with a .912 OPS, which increased to .919 following the game. It was his third start (one against a right-hander) over the last four games, and he hit safely in all three (4-for-12, two walks, four runs, two RBI). The steal was Refsnyder's seventh, a career-high for the outfielder.