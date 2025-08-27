Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Should return during current series
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Refsnyder (oblique) could be activated Wednesday or Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Refsnyder executed baseball activities last week, which fueled speculation that he could be activated early this week during the four-game set in Baltimore. He's served the minimum 10-day requirement and can be activated at any time.
