Refsnyder started in center field, batted leadoff, and went 0-for-4 with a walk in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Refsnyder took over in center field for the restricted Jarren Duran, who is unvaccinated for COVID-19 and unable to enter Canada. Refsnyder has been productive since coming up to Boston earlier this month, going 10-for-24 (.417) with five RBI and seven runs scored prior to Monday's game. He's expected to remain in the lineup for the final two games of the series in Toronto.