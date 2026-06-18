Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Goes seven frames in no-decision

Gray didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out four.

It was a shaky start to the day for Gray, who allowed a run in each of the first two innings, but he'd settle in and blank Toronto until Nathan Lukes added a solo homer in the seventh. Gray's now turned in quality starts in six of his last seven outings, posting a 3.06 ERA in that span (35.1 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 3.12 through 13 starts (69.1 innings) this season with a 1.18 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB. Gray is currently lined up to face the Rockies on the road his next time out.