Renda will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Saturday's matchup against the Yankees, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Renda is set for his big-league debut after Ian Kinsler, Rafael Devers and Blake Swihart all ended up on the disabled list with hamstring injuries. Renda was hitting .318 with one homer and seven RBI through 20 games at Triple-A, and he'll likely draw starts at the keystone along with Brock Holt until the Boston infield returns to health.