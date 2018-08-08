Renda will be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rafael Devers (hamstring) will make his return from the disabled list, ending Renda's current stint in the majors. The 27-year-old served as a pinch runner and scored a run in his Red Sox debut Sunday against the Yankees, but did not have a plate appearance.

