Renda signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Renda was designated for assignment at the start of November but will remain in the Red Sox organization for now. The 27-year-old slashed .318/.373/.453 between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket, and will continue to provide organizational depth at second base as Dustin Pedroia continues his recovery from his knee issues.

