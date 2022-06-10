Almora (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Almora suffered a sprained shoulder during Thursday's matchup with the Diamondbacks and will be sidelined for at least one game. However, manager David Bell said that Almora could be available off the bench Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Nick Senzel (back) is also out, leaving Tommy Pham, TJ Friedl and Aristides Aquino to start from left to right in the outfield.