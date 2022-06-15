Almora isn't starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after manager David Bell said the outfielder left Tuesday's matchup with "tightness," Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
While the exact nature of Almora's injury hasn't yet been revealed, he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game following Tuesday's early exit. Matt Reynolds is starting in right field and batting fifth.
