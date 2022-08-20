Almora (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
After making two impressive plays on defense in Friday's loss to Pittsburgh, Almora was diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion and placed on the IL. Almora is currently slashing .200/.357/.289 since August 1.
