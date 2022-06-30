site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Albert Almora: Takes seat Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 30, 2022
4:56 pm ET
Almora isn't starting Thursday against the Cubs.
Almora has been an everyday player for the
Reds recently but will get a breather after he hit .150 with a double, three RBI, two runs and five strikeouts over the last five games. Max Schrock is taking over in right field and batting eighth.
