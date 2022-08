Aquino will start in right field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Due to Nick Senzel (hamstring) missing his third straight contest in addition to the Reds facing a slew of left-handed starting pitchers, Aquino will stick in the lineup for a sixth consecutive game. Though he doubled twice and drove in five runs while starting the past five contests, the righty-hitting Aquino is expected to fill a short-side platoon role once Senzel is ready to return to the lineup.