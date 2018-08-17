The Redsrecalled Aquino from Double-A Pensacola on Friday.

Aquino will make his first trek to the majors without touching Triple-A as the Reds placed Joey Votto (lower leg) on the 10-day disabled list. The 24-year-old has a .249/.313/.452 slash line with 18 home runs and 103 strikeouts in 378 at-bats with the Blue Wahoos this season.

