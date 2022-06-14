Aquino is no longer listed in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Arizona due to a calf strain, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Aquino was removed from Sunday's series finale with the Cardinals due to an undisclosed injury, and he has since been diagnosed with a calf strain. He'll be considered day-to-day until the severity of the injury becomes more clear.
More News
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Leaves with injury•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Retreats to bench•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Draws third straight start•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Two hits and stolen base in loss•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Enters lineup for Pham•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Back on bench versus righty•